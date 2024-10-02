Adam Brody puts his 'Gilmore Girls' best onscreen boyfriend title to test

Adam Brody is being skeptical of Dave Rygalski’s hype as Gilmore Girls' best boyfriend.



The actor, 44, who earned his big break with the role of Dave Rygalski in the third season, recently made a chilling remark on the character’s hype.

In an Instagram video posted by ELLE Magazine, Brody suggests that his short-lived character of the sweet and lovable guitarist is rather being overly romanticised.

"No, he wasn't around that long," the Nobody Wants This star said of his role as Dave Rygalski, who initiates romance with Lane Kim (Keiko Agena).

"We don't know how he would have been in the long term," the actor quipped.

"He could have been love bombing," he added of Dave—who won fans over when he told his lover’s deeply religious, strict, and controlling mother that he stayed up all night to read the entire Bible to take Lane to prom.

While Mrs. Kim finally gave in, Dave and Lane's romance was short-lived because he went to college in California. Despite taking a chance with long distance, they eventually broke up.

Lane went on to marry and welcome kids with her fellow bandmate Zack Van Gerbig, played by Todd Lowe.

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007 for seven seasons on The CW.