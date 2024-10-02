Selena Gomez appeared in two show-stopping looks during busy day in NYC

Selena Gomez stepped out on Tuesday as she ran around New York City in two show-stopping looks.

The former Disney Channel star has been busy promoting her critically-acclaimed musical film Emilia Pérez, which is already earning her Oscar buzz.

According to Daily Mail, Gomez kicked off her press day in a casual-cool getup and styled a low-cut black off-the-shoulder bodysuit with a pair of light wash denim jeans while she topped off the look with a leather designer belt and pointy stiletto heels.

Additionally, Selena's long brunette hair tumbled down her back and chest in voluminous waves as the billionaire beauty's makeup was kept light and natural.

As per the outlet, she sported a few coats of black mascara, a pink-stained lip and luminous peach blush on the apples of her cheeks as she flashed a beaming smile while she made her way into a swanky NYC hotel with her security team.

Furthermore, the Only Murders In The Building actress carried a black YSL purse in one hand for her short walk from the car to the entrance.

A few hours later, the superstar appeared standing on sky-high platform heels, as she sizzled in a classic black turtleneck and black miniskirt.

As reported by the publication, the skirt had a silver buckle on the hip that matched Gomez' dangly hoop earrings and she carried a small black purse in one hand as she walked down the NYC sidewalk with a bodyguard to her right while her wavy brown hair was parted to one side and tucked behind her ears to create a polished look.

It is worth mentioning that she offered a friendly wave to fans waiting for her outside before slipping into the backseat of a chauffeured SUV.

According to the outlet’s reports, Selena's busy Tuesday came one day after she made jaws drop at the New York Film Festival premiere of Emilia Pérez at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan.