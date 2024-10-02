Selena Gomez finds question about billionaire status 'distasteful'

Selena Gomez is feeling shy about her billionaire status with her billion-dollar success from multiple ventures.



The Grammy-winning singer, 31, was at the New York Film Festival on Monday when the press initiated a conversation about her $1.3 billion net worth.



However, Gomez was seemingly not so comfortable with the question given her response to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

“I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money,” she told the outlet, before taking on a more humble approach. “But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products.”

“They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true,” the 32-year-old businesswoman added. “So I’m really really honored and just happy.”

Just last month, Bloomberg noted Gomez’s billion-dollar success given her $1.3 billion net worth—crediting her acting and singing career, real estate portfolio, Wondermind investment, and brand endorsements as the third most-followed person on Instagram with 424 million followers.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who launched Rare Beauty in 2019 and Rare Beauty Impact Fund a year later, alone raised more than $7 million in 2023 and $5 million the year before with her foundation.

“Selena is not just a pop star,” Stacy Jones, a marketing expert, told the outlet. “She’s a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift also reportedly earned her billionaire status last year after she embarked on her sold-out Eras Tour.