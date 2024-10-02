 
Megan Thee Stallion embraces Halloween season in spooky-themed attire

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion began the Halloween season celebration by wearing a carved pumpkin over her head in a series of spooky-themed Instagram snaps shared on Tuesday.

The Hiss rapper, who seemingly confirmed her romance with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig, struck a variety of poses as she sported a jack-o'-lantern that contained heart-shaped eyes.

Moreover, the star uploaded three selfies as she showed off the carving on the pumpkin and at one point, held her hand over the jagged mouth to reveal she was wearing an orange ring pop.

Additionally, Megan also lounged on a comfy couch with the pumpkin as she flicked through channels on the television while she sported a white, cropped shirt as well as a pair of fitted, dark gray shorts and white socks.

In the pictures, the performer also wore the carved pumpkin while nibbling on a large bowl of popcorn as her cat also joined in on the spontaneous photo shoot and could be seen reaching towards a lollipop that Megan held in her left hand.

Furthermore, a stuffed animal with a witch hat was propped up on the couch as a decorative piece for the Halloween season.

According to Daily Mail, the singer, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has made her pumpkin posts on October 1 a “tradition” for her fans and followers.

It is worth mentioning that last year, she also posed wearing a different carved pumpkin over her head as she sipped on a warm cup of coffee. 

