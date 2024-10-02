Kanye West sued for unpaid security on Malibu project

Kanye West faced a lawsuit from a security guard named Jonathan Monroe, who claimed that the rapper never paid him for the hours he worked for him and fired him when he asked to be paid.

According to TMZ, as per the legal documents, Monroe stated that West told him in August of 2021 that he would pay him a $30 hourly wage to provide security at a Malibu, California home he unsuccessfully tried to renovate.

Moreover, Monroe added in legal documents that he racked up between 36-50 hours weekly working for the Grammy-winning artist, whose career has dipped amid a torrent of anti-Semitic remarks he's made since the fall of 2022.

As per Daily Mail, Monroe told the court that he was never paid a penny for his work and time, and in October of 2021 had been fired from the job after complaining about the lack of payment.

Additionally, Monroe is suing West for unpaid wages, interest on the sum and punitive damages in the suit, which came three years after the short-lived gig, as per the publication.

Furthermore, in July, West finally offloaded his Malibu mansion after slashing the asking price by a whopping $14 million.

It is worth mentioning that the final price the mansion got sold for was estimated at around $21 million, as per the outlet.