Billie Eilish, Finneas' sweet bond on display in 'For Cryin' Out Loud!' discussion

Billie Eilish and Finneas continue to showcase their inseparable bond, both as siblings and as collaborators.

Being the sole producer for all of her music, Finneas still found the time to record his second solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!

During a new episode of Spotify's vodcast Countdown To, Eilish takes the interviewer role to discuss Finneas' feelings ahead of the album's Oct. 4 release.

According to People, Finneas stated in the opening of the episode, "I think it's important to separate your taste from what you have to express. It's really not about you."

Moreover, Billie came into the scene and starts off by asking what Finneas wants people to take away from the album.

In regards to this, Finneas jokinly replied, "I'm sort of convinced I have no fans. I feel like some of your superfans are such superfans that I'm the expansion pack."

However, the singer and producer was shocked to find that all three of his shows in support of the album sold out, as per the publication.

Additionally, Finneas is set to perform in Los Angeles, New York, and Kingston Upon Thames in England for a run of intimate shows to play the album after its release later this week.

Furthermore, For Cryin' Out Loud is billed as a solo album, but it's the sum of some of Finneas' closest collaborators through jam sessions.

In this regard, the Lovely hitmaker explained, "For anyone who has never jammed with friends, it is so fun. The reason I did it that way was to have fun!"

It is worth mentioning that Finneas also dishes on what his favorite songwriting process has been in his career, and they are both Billie's songs as he added, "I would say that my favorite process ever...'What Was I Made For?.' It's hard to beat having an inspiration and having all this kind of like...that was a full shopping cart of material."