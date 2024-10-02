 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit

Princess Eugenie shared her statement on social media after Prince Harry left the UK for South Africa

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first public statement after Prince Harry’s visit to UK for a charity event.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram and released her statement after her elder sister Princess Beatrice announced she is pregnant with her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie turned to social media app and shared never-before-seen photos with Beatrice with a heartfelt statement, saying, “Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang.”

She continued, “I couldn't find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do.”

Eugenie also shared palace announcement in her Insta stories.

Earlier, the palace announced, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie’s statement comes after Prince Harry left the UK for a trip to South Africa without Meghan Markle.

