Prince Harry’s role as court jester for Buckingham Palace royals exposed

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for the role he played as court jester during his earlier years in Buckingham Palace.

Ken Wharfe, a former Protection Officer to both Prince Harry Princess Diana and Prince William made these comments public.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun.

The expert started by noting all the similarities that exist between the late People’s Princess and her youngest son Harry.

in the eyes of Mr Wharfe, Prince William was also often “somewhat jealous” of his little brother because he was “less popular” during his youth.

In comparison “Yes, they’re [Princess Diana and Prince Harry] both entertainers.”

“Harry was always the court jester as a child. Part of the problem with him and his brother was that William was somewhat jealous of his popularity.”

“But like his mother, she liked to be entertained, she liked to be popular.”

“People will say he’s actually very fun to be with, he’s very good in meetings, he’s always mindful and careful of how he speaks to his staff, which was a classic Diana.”

Not only that but “She was very generous, she was a gift giver, Harry is exactly the same,” so “I do see similarities.”

But in terms of the change that came with his marriage to Meghan Markle, the expert admits there so no sympathy left for the royal.

“I haven't got a great deal of sympathy for them. Prior to Megxit, he was more popular than the Queen,” he said.

“He has a style that’s so unique, he thought he could do six months in and six months out.”

But “It hasn't worked out like that because the Queen wouldn't allow that. I think with Harry, he was popular, certainly when he was here in the United Kingdom,” he added before signing off.