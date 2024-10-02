Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?

Experts feel Prince William has hit his brother Prince Harry with a scathing attack taken right from his hand book.

Claims related to this have been shared by an inside source close to The Daily Beast.

During that chat the insider referenced the accusations being thrown at Prince William’s team for upstaging Prince Harry, just an hour after he had his first solo engagement in the UK.

The engagement that happened this Monday, for the WellChild Awards, was seemingly overtaken by a monthly rewind that the Windsor’s posted on September 30th.

And according to the source, it seems to have been an intentional move.

“It’s the age old weaponization of scheduling,” the insider began by telling the outlet.

“The different principals were always supposed to try - but often failed - not to schedule high-profile events for the same day to avoid knocking each other off the front pages.”

While they did note that, “It’s less of an issue now that there are fewer of them. But old habits clearly die hard, and there is no reason now that William should make allowances for Harry’s schedule.”

“I certainly wouldn’t buy anyone saying it just happened to be posted so late in the day by accident” because “a 'monthly rewind' could equally well have gone out the next day, or earlier in the day.”

Before signing off the expert also added, “It looks to me like someone is stirring the pot and letting Harry know he is not going to have it all his own way if he wants to pitch up in London and do what always used to be a royal job on a freelance basis.”