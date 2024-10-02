 
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?

Jenna Lyons confirmed her relationship with Cass Bird in June 2023

October 02, 2024

Jenna Lyons may have secretly exchanged vows with a celebrity photographer, Cass Bird.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City teased that she might already be married to Cass.

“Well, maybe I don’t need to get married,” replied Jenna after the host read her fan’s question, asking about her wedding plans.

The 54-year-old fashion designer continued, “Maybe I already did.”

Andy then asked Jenna, “So, did you?” she responded, “Maybe.”

After that, the show’s fellow guest Jenny McCarthy congratulated the former J. Crew president, to which she replied, “Thank you!”

In June 2023, Jenna confirmed her relationship with Cass. In an interview with The New York Times, the businesswoman shared that she had “a massive crush” on a photographer.

