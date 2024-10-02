 
Geo News

Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry relies on his two kids to act as an anchor for him in his life with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly relies on his children Archie and Lilibet, and an expert has even branded them his anchors in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Comments about everything has been brought forward by royal expert Jennie Bond.

She touched on everything in her conversation with OK! Magazine and highlighted the role Prince Archie and Lilibet are playing for their father.

Its been reported that since moving to the US Prince Harry has become a very hands on father with his three and five year old.

It also includes school pick and drops which were in stark contrast the youngest had growing up in Buckingham Palace.

According to Ms Bond, “I think he finds the security and anchor in his little family that was sadly missing in his own broken childhood home.”

For those unversed, Princess Diana faced a myriad of “marital issues” due to King Charles’ relationship with then-mistress Camilla.

So in the eyes of the expert, it appears as though the prince is now more “determined” than ever to change things as “he is relishing his role as a parent and playing the fullest part he can in the lives of his two tots.”

Prince Harry makes return to Royal form with surprise comeback
Prince Harry makes return to Royal form with surprise comeback
Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub
Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival