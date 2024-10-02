Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly relies on his children Archie and Lilibet, and an expert has even branded them his anchors in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Comments about everything has been brought forward by royal expert Jennie Bond.

She touched on everything in her conversation with OK! Magazine and highlighted the role Prince Archie and Lilibet are playing for their father.

Its been reported that since moving to the US Prince Harry has become a very hands on father with his three and five year old.

It also includes school pick and drops which were in stark contrast the youngest had growing up in Buckingham Palace.

According to Ms Bond, “I think he finds the security and anchor in his little family that was sadly missing in his own broken childhood home.”

For those unversed, Princess Diana faced a myriad of “marital issues” due to King Charles’ relationship with then-mistress Camilla.

So in the eyes of the expert, it appears as though the prince is now more “determined” than ever to change things as “he is relishing his role as a parent and playing the fullest part he can in the lives of his two tots.”