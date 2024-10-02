Meghan Markle’s reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle must not be feeling good after David Beckham snubbed her husband, Prince Harry, and met Prince William.



According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, the Duchess of Sussex may be feeling frustrated and annoyed after the Prince of Wales stole the spotlight with a surprise reunion with Beckham while Harry was in the UK.

The former football legend's appearance alongside William at RAF Northolt came just hours after Harry attended the WellChild awards in UK.

The expert was asked by Andrew Gold about whether William "beat Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their own game" and whether his latest outing with Beckham would "annoy" the Duchess.

To which she said on his Youtube show, "Yes, I do think that this is something that will annoy Meghan Markle,” adding that “after two weeks of bad press since Prince Harry's been gone.”

“I just think that she's probably livid right now, based on the reaction that she's getting from all of these stories. She's had to deal with that while Prince Harry's been out of town,” she added.

“That's gotta be incredibly hard for her. And then to see this kind of victory moment from Prince William.

“A victory moment that she would tell you it should have been Harry's moment after the WellChild awards, that would be upsetting to her."