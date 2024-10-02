Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?

Joaquin Phoenix is dropping hints about his and fiancee Rooney Mara's relationship status.

The Joker star, 49, who proposed to Mara in 2019, slipped the word 'wife' during a recent podcast appearance.

Joaquin was speaking of his 2020 winner speech from the Oscars for winning best actor for his role in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Lady Gaga.

During the podcast, Joaquin said he was inspired after he “was talking with my mom and my wife.”

Later in the same interview, he brought up Rooney by name, confirming that she was the “wife” he was referring to.

Joaquin and the Nightmare Alley star first met back in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama Her, but the actor never made a move because he thought that Rooney "despised" him, Mirror reported.

He later discovered that she was just shy and secretly had feelings for him too.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Joaquin sweetly confessed, "She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”



The pair later reunited in 2016 as they co-starred in the drama Mary Magdalene. The two began dating shortly after. Later in 2017, the couple accidentally admitted to living together and welcomed their first child River together in 2020.

As of recently, Rooney is expecting her second child with Joaquin, which they announced in February.