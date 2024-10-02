Kim Kardashian wants to hit Bianca Censori with lawyer: ‘Waiting for an arrest'

Kim Kardashian has recently been planning to get her sister-in-law Bianca Censori a chat with lawyers because of her inappropriate behaviors.

Insight into everything has been brought to light by a well-placed inside source close to In Touch.

According to this source, “Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids.”

Because “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

To make matters worse, upon returning to Kim’s home the kids keep “talking about how great Bianca is,” and how she’d let them “stay up all night” and “buy them piles of candy”.

Also, “if Kim says anything critical, they defend her so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public.”

“She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

In light of this, Bianca was her “last hope” and felt she “would hear her out and understand why it’s inappropriate,” but that “hasn’t done a darn thing” to change anything.

So “Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested. It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”