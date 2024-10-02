Prince Harry receives backlash for trying to 'mirror' Royal duties

Prince Harry has received scathing criticism over his recent solo trips to the UK and Southern Africa as royal expert says he is trying to “mirror” Royal duties.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the Duke of Sussex’s desire to "have his cake and eat it" by balancing royal and “commercial interests” is not going to work.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently touched down in the UK to mark his attendance at the WellChild awards and later promoted his charity, Sentebale.

However, Dampier told The Sun that Harry “wanted to have his cake and eat it [when leaving the Firm]. He wanted to be half in and half out of the Royal Family.”

"He wanted to carry on with his attachments to the military, where he was attached to certain units and certain patronages and certain charities as a royal, but still be able to go to America and commercialise other things,” he added.

"And, of course, the late Queen Elizabeth made it perfectly clear to him that that just wasn't possible. He couldn't be half in and half out. You can't have members of the Royal Family exploiting it for cash, basically."

Dampier further noted that Harry may continue to support select charities “he's been deeply involved in” before his royal exit, but a return to senior royal duties is highly unlikely.

"He can't start doing jobs that would see him sort of slowly coming back into the Royal Family,” the expert said.

“I think we're just going to see him occasionally come back for these one-off events with charities that he's very deeply involved with, and that's it.

"I can't see any way back for him to be half in and half out. That's just not going to work... He's basically an outcast and a self-imposed outcast."