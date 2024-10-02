Princess Diana's brother makes surprising announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has made a sweet announcement a day after Prince Harry left the UK following a charity event on Monday.



Archie and Lilibet doting father attended the 2024 WellChild Awards in London. This prestigious event brought together incredible children, their families, healthcare professionals, and supporters, all gathered to honour the remarkable resilience of young individuals facing serious health challenges.

For 16 years, Prince Harry has been a devoted Patron of WellChild, passionately recognizing the incredible efforts of those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families.

Following Harry’s visit to Britain, Spencer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and made a surprising announcement.

He tweeted, “New Rabbithole Detectives podcast is out today - press link below, to hear my cohosts @RevRichardColes on the Countess of Huntingdon’s Connexion, @CatJarman waxing lyrical on Ambergris, while I (scientifically challenged) struggle to make sense of AI.”

On Instagram, Spencer said: “Off my sickbed (minor man flu) to be in the studio yesterday, to record the latest episode of the Rabbithole Detectives podcast with cohosts @revrichardcoles and @catjarman - we are looking at The Rabbithole Book, whose 99 new chapters we’ve written especially for this publication, which is out on 10, October.”

Princess Diana’s brother shared the post amid claims King Charles and Prince William allegedly snubbed Harry during his UK visit amid their ongoing royal rift.

