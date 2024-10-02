Prince William can't wait to be in South Africa

Prince William has said that he cannot wait to be in South Africa this November for The Earthshot Prize 2024 in Cape Town.



The palace shared Prince William’s photos and a video on social media saying, “There are just five weeks to go until we’re in Cape Town for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize!”

It further shared five of the favourite moments from years gone by…

“Launching The Earthshot Prize with the legendary Sir David Attenborough

“Earthshot 2022 in Boston and taking over the home of the @Celtics

"Joining @SortedFood to hand out their extra special Earthshot Burger

“Bringing together inspiring voices as part of Earthshot+ in Singapore last year

“Seeing our groundbreaking 2023 Finalists take over Piccadilly Circus during London Climate Action Week.”

The post further reads, “And not to mention the incredible impact that our 45 alumni are already having on the planet!”



“Can’t wait to be in South Africa this November,” the palace concluded the post with hashtag “#EarthshotCapeTown.”