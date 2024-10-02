Prince William can't wait to be in South Africa

October 02, 2024
Prince William has said that he cannot wait to be in South Africa this November for The Earthshot Prize 2024 in Cape Town.
The palace shared Prince William’s photos and a video on social media saying, “There are just five weeks to go until we’re in Cape Town for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize!”
It further shared five of the favourite moments from years gone by…
The post further reads, “And not to mention the incredible impact that our 45 alumni are already having on the planet!”
“Can’t wait to be in South Africa this November,” the palace concluded the post with hashtag “#EarthshotCapeTown.”