DC studios makes special announcement about 'Dynamic Duo'

October 02, 2024

DC Studios has made a special announcement regarding their upcoming animated movie Dynamic Duo.

The news was shared by DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn on his Instagram account.

Gunn wrote, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, ‘Dynamic Duo’, the story of Robin … or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd."

Gunn then went on to praise Matthew Aldrich’s "magnificent script" that made it easy for him and DC co-chairman Peter Safran to approve the project.

In a follow-up post, he wrote: "I couldn’t be more wowed by what Swaybox is doing. That plus Matthew’s magnificent script made this an easy LET’S GO."

As per the Deadline, the upcoming film will "feature the two Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd".

The upcoming flick will follow the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd - two iterations of Batman’s famed sidekick Robin.

Produced by the new animation studio Swaybox, the film has been directed by Arthur Mintz and written by Matthew Aldrich.

