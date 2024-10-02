Lauryn Hill breaks silence on Pras Michel's shocking lawsuit

Lauryn Hill has broken her silence on her bandmate Pras Michel's lawsuit filed against her.



For the unversed, Michel filed a lawsuit against Hill in New York's federal court on Tuesday, accusing the singer of mismanaging the 2023 tour and leaving him "empty-handed" despite the shows being sold out.

He also accused Hill of illicitly taking a 40 percent cut of the tour’s proceeds “off the top” before splitting the rest.

In her response, the 49-year-old singer released a lengthy statement, terming all the claims as "baseless" and said that the lawsuit is "full of false accusations and unwarranted attacks".

In a statement, the singer stated, "It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill.”

She continued, "The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense."

"Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced.”

“Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement."

Hill also claimed that it was "absolutely disheartening" to be sued by her longtime bandmate.

The US tour was cancelled three days before it was due to start in August. The UK leg of the tour is due to kick off in Dublin, Ireland on Monday.