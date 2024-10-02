 
Sabrina Carpenter receives major honor amid 'Short n' Sweet' success

October 02, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter is the up and coming star in Hollywood, per TIME.

Sabrina has made this year’s TIME100 Next list and also graces one of the three covers of the issue, which pays tribute to the rising stars of all industries.

The Taste hitmaker has seen immense success since the release of her singles, Feathers, Espresso, and Please Please Please. She is currently touring for her album Short n' Sweet.

The new TIME issue also includes a note from Christina Aguilera, praising Sabrina’s talent.

"It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages," Aguilera, 43, noting that she knows "what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business."

“Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm,"

This comes after the duo collaborated on a reimagined version of Aguilera’s hit song What a Girl Wants.

Sabrina Carpenter is also set to perform at the TIME100 Next event on Wednesday, October 9, in New York City.

