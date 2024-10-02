Photo: Taylor Swift on new mission amid Travis Kelce's football season: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly making amends amid claims that she is ruining Travis Kelce’s football season.

After spending majority of the time partying with her beau, the songstress is reportedly adamant to get him in shape.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, Taylor Swift is “now making it her mission to help him shed the weight.

Reportedly, the Lover crooner wants Travis Kelce to “get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.”

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the source also mentioned.

Before conclusion, they added, “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

This report comes after, in an interview on the Ryen Russillo podcast, Todd McShay pointed to Travis’ new-found ‘jet-setter lifestyle’ as well as its dangers on his career.

Mr. McShay accused his girlfriend Taylor Swift and their relationship for his overindulgence and ‘underwhelming’ performance during the new season.