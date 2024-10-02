Elton John lists his missing organs and reveals what keeps him going

Elton John is missing many organs, but grateful to be here with his husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary and Elijah.



On Tuesday, October 1, Elton attended the New York Film Festival premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late, where his husband David Furnish joined him. The singer gave an emotional speech, in which he listed all the organs he has had removed or replace over the years.

"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate," he said.

He continued: "I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here. And I can't thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me. I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world,"

He gushed, "I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."

"As you know, I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it," he added.

"I've still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life. But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I'm so thrilled," Elton John further gushed.