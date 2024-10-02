Olivia Rodrigo takes 'Guts' world tour to the screens

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her Guts world tour to the next level!

The 21-year-old pop star is now taking her wildly successful music endeavor to the screens as Guts world tour would now, officially, be coming to Netflix.

As per the streaming platform, the surprise concert special, titled, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, would be making its debut on October 29.

“Get ready to scream, cry, dance, and sing your heart out with multi-Platinum, 3x GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo,” the official logline read.

It continued, “From the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, she’ll sing songs from her latest album, GUTS, and her debut album, SOUR. In this exhilarating concert special, get a look at Olivia on her GUTS world tour and experience her powerful performances about heartbreak and betrayal.”

Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo also expressed her sentiments over the milestone, saying, “I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”