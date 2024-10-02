Queen Elizabeth's love for UFOs revealed

The royal family is said to be fascinated by UFOs, including Queen Elizabeth and in a new documentary it was explored further.



Released on Amazon Prime, The King of UFOs claimed the late monarch was so keen on paranormal activities that she sent her senior advisors to find out the truth about one of the crop circle formations in England in the middle of the night.

The documentary also shared that her late husband, Prince Philip — like her — was interested in the subject as both looked for answers to these strange appearances.

Colin Andrews, a crop circle researcher, told the director, Mark Christopher, that he was investigating one of these occurrences in Wiltshire with a team of Japanese.

During their search, he said he came to know the Queen was keen to know what was going on, and for this, hence her chief scientific advisor showed up at the place.

In another instance, the ex-CID detective John Hanson said the Rendelsham incident in 1980 fascinated the late royal couple where an alleged UFO landing occurred in the Suffolk village.

Weighing in on this, Mark remarked, "What I wanted to show in this film is how passionate and serious the senior royals were on the subject of UFOs."

"They had to keep this mostly a secret because of possible ridicule but if such high standing, balanced people, took them seriously why can't we?," he concluded.

