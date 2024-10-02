Andrew Garfield breaks silence on rumored romance

Andrew Garfield has been surrounded by rumors of relationship with an author since March

Andrew Garfield’s mind is made up when it comes to dishing on his personal life.

In a new interview, Garfield clearly told Esquire: “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

The Amazing Spider-Man star is currently rumored to be dating Kate Tomas, an author and spiritual advisor.

Back in March, the duo were first spotted together, holding hands when they stepped out with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, for what seemed to be a double date.

Since then, they’ve been spotted together several times, with Thomas telling The Sunday Times that paparazzi “will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst."

Garfield has been tight-lipped on his romances in the past as well, and opted out of confirming his romance with co-star Emma Stone.

The Oscar-nominated actor is currently promoting his upcoming film We Live in Time, where he stars opposite Florence Pugh. The duo play a couple in the romantic dramedy, where they face Pugh’s character Almut’s advanced stage ovarian cancer diagnosis, and other life challenges.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s We Live in Time will bow in select theaters on October 11.