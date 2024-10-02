Andrew Garfield gives his answer on 'Spider-Man' return

After featuring in the last No Way Home, Andrew Garfield was asked whether it is possible he would appear in a possible fourth instalment of Spider-Man.



"[No Way Home] was really healing for me. For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, he responded.

"If it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before, that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

"I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return," he told Esquire.

Apart from the Marvel hero, Andrew is currently starring in the rom-com We Live Times, and he reflected on his reaction after receiving the script.

“When I read [the script], I was in deep contemplation of the meaning of life. As always, but maybe more pronounced in that moment."

He continued, "I was thinking about life, death, love, meaning, time… standing at the age of 39 and 40, kind of a mid-life crisis, looking forward, looking backward, looking exactly where I am, and thinking, ‘What now?'”

“This script arrived, and it was as if I had written it from that place,” he elaborated, recalling that he had to ask himself, ‘How did I write this so well? I’m not a writer,'” the 41-year-old concluded.