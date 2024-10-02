Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'demands her money back' from Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly arguing over the distribution of their assets.

The couple reportedly wants to finalize their divorce as soon as possible, but it would be possible only after they reach an agreement regarding their investments.

As per an insider of In Touch Weekly, the multihyphenate “put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back.”

On the other hand, the actor “is willing to give in to some extent — but he doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects. They just want a resolution soon.”

This comes after another insider dished to Closer Magazine that Jennifer Lopez “still can’t wrap her head around the way he’s treated her.”

“And, as angry as she is right now, there’s no doubt that she would jump at it if he offered to call off this divorce,” the source also mentioned.

Nonetheless, the Gone Girl star remains adamant that he does not want to give their marriage another chance.

Reportedly, “he’s insisting that he isn’t going back, but he’s gone along with her request to put on this charade for the cameras.”