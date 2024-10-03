Photo: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes take major step due to daughter, Ava

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared an exciting update with their fans.



Speaking on the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, T.J. Holmes confessed that he has moves in with Amy Robach.

Sharing an update about their “living situation,” T.J. revealed that they have been moving “back and forth” between their respective apartments.

However, Amy admitted that she has been living with her boyfriend for “the past few weeks.”

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” Amy said.

She went on to disclose that when her daughter Ava moves out of her apartment the couple “might be living together longer.”

For those unversed, the former GMA host is the mother of two daughters, Ava and Annalise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

“This is what you do for your kids,” T.J. also commented.

Before concluding, he mentioned, “I know you’re excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it’s for.”

This confession comes after an insider dished to In Touch Weekly that firing the couple has left the GMA bosses in major crisis. For those unversed, ABC fired GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their affair at the workplace became public in 2022.