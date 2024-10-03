Meghan Markle lacks ‘foundations' as ARO bosses not happy

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has generated question marks in the minds of stakeholders.



The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly given very less reasons to investors and customers in order to engage with her brand.

This comes especially after Meghan’s plea to patent the brand name has failed by the judiciary.

Matt Yanofsky, a PR and brand marketing expert says the news has made Meghan’s venture unappealing.

“I would have major concerns if I were an investor,” he told The Times. “If I’m an investor, I’m saying to her, ‘you need to find a CEO with a direct business plan that’s going to show profitability, or at least a revenue plan, within the next 60 to 90 days. Otherwise, I’m taking my money out’.”

He added that Meghan, “has built a penthouse without building any foundation for it.

“I’d be happy to eat my words and best of luck to her, but as of right now, [ARO] seems like it’s the wrong product with the wrong people,” noted the expert.