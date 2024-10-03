 
Pregnant Princess Beatrice ‘Tesco runs' make her ‘normal'

Princess Beatrice is lauded for her simplicity and relatable life

October 03, 2024

Princess Beatrice, niece of King Charles, is branded one of the most relatable Royals,

Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mossi this week and elated the household.

Amid the recent attention, Beatrice has been labelled one of the very few royals who lead a very ‘normal’ life.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: "We already have a divorced queen on the throne. Now we have a relatable princess.”

"Beatrice is a stepmother, who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with thetrauma of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer. 

“It makes her much more accessible. She seems to be universally liked."

The Sun added that the York Princess has a regular full-time job, makes grocery trips to Tesco and has a lot of second-hand dresses.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

'His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.'

