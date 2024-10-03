Kevin Smith admits Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's split broke his heart

Kevin Smith revealed that the news of his friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's separation was heartbreaking for him.

The 54-year-old writer and director opened up about his friendship with his longtime pal and his split from Lopez to People Magazine.

Smith said Affleck is "one of my favorite people on the planet," and the Atlas actress is "wonderful too."

He went on to say about the estranged couple, "And if they're not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I've always adored him."

It is pertinent to mention that after continuous speculations of their split, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, which also marked the second anniversary of their Georgian wedding.

The pair first tied the knot on July 17, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Affleck and Lopez first started dating in the early 2000s but parted ways, later they reconciled after more than a decade in 2021.

As per a source told the outlet, "They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love."