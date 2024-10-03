Princess Eugenie commemorates Princess Beatrice pregnancy news

Princess Eugenie sent warm wishes to Princess Beatrice upon her second pregnancy news with a sweet post.



Princess Eugenie took to her official Instagram account on October 1 to celebrate her elder sister's second pregnancy.

Eugenie congratulated Princess Beatrice, writing, "Congratulations Beabea. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang."

She also shared a sweet family portrait, "I couldn't find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do," Princess Eugenie continued.

Buckingham Palace first made an announcement on October 1, revealing that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second baby with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and she is due in early spring 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that Beatrice and her husband are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna and Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex.