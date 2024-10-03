Sean ‘Diddy' Combs party guests had ‘signals' for trouble

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs night parties had a variety of guests, including many A-list Hollywood celebrities.



The rapper, who is now accused of sexually abusing multiple victims, hosted dangerous parties back in the days.

“What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m.,” a source told Us Weekly Wednesday.

They add: “They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties.”

“Girls would start to lose their clothes,”they noted. “That was the signal for people to leave.

Meanwhile, a third source claimed: “[Sex workers] would do whatever you want.”

This comes as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under further scrutiny with fresh sexual assault claims.

The rapper, who has now been accused of abusing 120 victims including 25 minors, is in grave trouble over misconduct.

Houston based attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 1, stating: “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”