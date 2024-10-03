 
Princess Diana claimed ‘slimy' Mohammed Al-Fayed had ill intentions

Princess Diana felt uncomfortable around Mohammad Al-Fayed

October 03, 2024

Princess Diana felt unsafe in the presence of Mohammad Al-Fayed.

The Arabic business tycoon, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims, also made a pass at the former Princess of Wales.

Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell confesses the Princess came running to him after an indecent proposal from Fayed.

Burrell reveals Diana said that Fayed told her: “I’m going to sleep with you.”

Diana branded him “creepy” and “slimy” and complained: “He’s always putting his hands on me”, Burrell added.

He said: “I was in the car when she came running out from his office shaking and told me, and these are her exact words, that he said, ‘I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first’. He said, ‘I’m going to sleep with you’. She then said in shock, ‘Can you imagine making love to Yoda?’.

“That’s what she called him. I was disgusted by his behaviour. Diana was repulsed by the thought of having to surrender to him. By making that comment, he was setting the stage for that encounter and he was serious.

“She agreed. She said to me, ‘Like Jackie Kennedy, I need to find an Onassis who’ll keep me safe,’” said Burrell.

