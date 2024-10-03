Sabrina Carpenter makes major comments about her sexuality

Sabrina Carpenter recently talked about her sexuality and unveiled what is that one thing she finds the most-scariest in the world.



The Please Please Please hitmaker recently got candid with Time magazine and weighed in on embracing her sexuality in her work-line.

When asked if she had ever received the criticism faced by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, the 25-year-old singer said, “No, I definitely get that as well.”



“But you’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” she continued, saying, ““And to that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show’, and that’s OK.”

While reflecting on it further, the Espresso singer said that it's unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize.

“Truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing,” according to Carpenter.

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do,” she noted.

On the work front, the Taste star, who is currently touring for her album Short n' Sweet, is also set to perform at the TIME100 Next event on October 9, 2024 in New York City.