Katy Perry makes exciting announcement for Aussie fans

Katy Perry recently performed at AFL Grand Final in Australia

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

Katy Perry has delighted her Australian fans by making an exciting announcement.

The Roar hitmaker took to her Instagram and announced that new shows have been added to her 2025 Australian Lifetimes tour.

The 39-year-old singer posted a picture of herself and penned the post, “Last and final shows added to the Australian Lifetimes Tour‼️ A fourth Adelaide show and a second Perth show!"

The Dark Horse star revealed three new shows have been added to the itinerary, with Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The original schedule had just one show in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Katy's tour will kick off in 2025 on June 9 and 10 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

She will then perform in Melbourne on June 12 and 13, and 14.

The E.T singer will move to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 17 and 18, then the RAC Arena in Perth on June 22 and 23.

The tour wraps up with a four night stand at the Adelaide Entertainment Center from June 26 to June 30.   

