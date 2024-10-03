Demi Lovato explains why she considered retiring from music career

October 03, 2024
Demi Lovato has revealed that she considered retiring from her music career while filming her new documentary, Child Star.
The 32-year-old singer and actress made the shocking revelation during an appearance on Penn Badgley's podcast titled Podcrushed.
Talking about her upcoming film, Demi said, "One of the reasons why I made this film was, like, 'Why did we turn out the way that we did? And how does it affect me today? Is it something that I still wanna do? Why did I feel like I needed so much outside validation?’”
She further explained, "One of the questions is, like, 'Do I wanna still do this today?' You know, going into this film, I was considering retirement because I didn't know if it fulfilled me anymore.”
"But for some reason, it was so therapeutic working on this project, realizing that, like, I don't need success,” shared the former Disney star.
Demi, who completed 22 years in showbiz, claimed that “I don't need success, I need to be happy."
“And at the end of the day, music does make me happy, and that's why I wanna continue it. I don't wanna do it because I feel like I have to. I wanna do it because I love it,” she continued.
“And working on this film has helped me kind of fall back in love with music,” the Heart attack singer added.