Prince William, Kate Middleton share major update after Prince Harry UK departure

Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their new plans as Prince Harry leaves UK

October 03, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave fans exited with major update as Prince Harry left UK following his brief visit to attend a key charity event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared on their official social media accounts about their travelling plans, revealing that they will be leaving for Birtley today.

In a post shared on Instagram stories and X (formerly Twitter), the couple penned, “Travelling to Birtley today to see how the reopening of the brilliant community pool facility is ensuring access to swimming is available for the local community.”

“Although swimming is a vital life skill and the only sport that can save lives, almost one in three children in the UK currently leave primary education unable to swim,” William and Kate added.

“The Royal Foundation recently convened people from across the swimming sector to share their expertise, helping us shine a spotlight on the importance of access to swimming in local communities.”

This update comes after Prince Harry left the country following his brief visit to attend the WellChild Awards of which he is a devoted patron for 16 years. 

Following his solo visit, Harry left for South Africa, where he met with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho. 

