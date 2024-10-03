Madonna hails Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Pérez' as 'masterpiece'

Madonna has sung praises of Selena Gomez's new film, Emilia Pérez, in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Queen of Pop shared several pictures after partying with the Jacques Audiard-directed film cast in New York City, calling the flick a “masterpiece” with “unbelievable performances.”

In one of the photos shared, Madonna can be seen standing next to Selena as they pose with other cast members from the film, including Edgar Ramirez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz.



The 66-year-old hitmaker dazzled in a cozy black fur jacket and silver chains around her neck.

The Popular songstress also posted two movie posters on her Instagram Stories.

For those unversed, Emilia Pérez will be released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Selena, who plays Jessi Del Monte in the movie, gushed, “Making this film was worth all the blood, sweat, and tears.”

“I am extremely proud of this project, Jacques, @karsiagascon @zoesaldana @adytapaz @edgarramirez25 (the entire family) and cannot wait for you all to see it,” Selene wrote on her Insatgram last week.

“This movie changed my life!” she added.