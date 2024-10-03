Prince Andrew receives shocking news from Princess Beatrice amid her pregnancy

Prince Andrew receives shocking news as new report claims his daughter, Princess Beatrice, desperately needs some time away from him amid his ongoing controversies.



As per New Idea Magazine, the daughter of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has had enough of his shameful scandal and now his feud with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.

Speaking with the publication, a source revealed that Beatrice is distancing herself from the “disgraced” Duke of York and focus on her pregnancy.

This comes after the Princess was featured in A Very Royal Scandal, based on Andrew’s Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month.

“Beatrice has gone to hell and back over her dad’s situation,” the source said. “This latest TV show is just beyond awful, and Beatrice needs to take some time away from the ongoing circus.”

The source noted that Beatrice “hopes desperately for this TV series nightmare to blow over,” adding that she is “devastated.”

“She truly does blame herself for encouraging Andrew to do that BBC interview. If she’d kept out of it, like she usually does, he might have been talked about of it."

Before concluding, the insider suggested that Beatrice wants to focus on her future as she prioritizes the future generations instead of the old ones.