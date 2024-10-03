King Charles steals the show with impressive dance moves in viral video

King Charles stole the show at a Commonwealth reception last night with his impress dance moves ahead of his upcoming trip to Samoa.



The 75-year-old monarch displayed his amazing moves as he got a lesson in traditional Samoan dancing by ex-pro rugby player Freddie Tuilagi.

According to The Sun, Tuilagi asked King Charles for dance at the St James' Palace. The monarch mirrored his movements as he put down his drink and happily held out his arms to showcase his impressive dance skills.

Praising Charles' skills, Tuilagi told the publication, “The King is going to Samoa and so we gave him a bit of a taste of Samoa man, dancing, man.”

“I said to King I’m going to do it for you when you get to Samoa you experience it,” he added. “He said he loved it, he loved it.”

“They were good moves, he had good moves.”

The lively event was attended by 375 guests, including Queen Camilla, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent.

Celebrities like Jamaican-born singer Grace Jones, South African Strictly judge Motse Mabuse, and Aussie judge Craig Revell Horwood also joined in on the fun.