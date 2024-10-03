 
Geo News

‘Better Man' trailer features most unexpected protagonist

Robbie Williams’ biopic ‘Better Man’ is scheduled to release in December 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

‘Better Man trailer features most unexpected protagonist
‘Better Man' trailer features most unexpected protagonist

A new trailer of the upcoming biopic film based on Robbie Williams shows the leading role in most unexpected avatar.

Titled as Better Man, the trailer showed the CGI monkey version of Williams in the lead role, played by Jonno Davies via motion capture technology.

The film showcases the 90s singer’s journey to fame, and his decades in the spotlight.

The movie will also cover the Angels singer's “meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence”, as quoted by Paramount Pictures.

The clip features a voiceover from Williams who says, “I know what you’re thinking. What’s with the monkey?”

“I’m Robbie Williams. I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I’ve always seen myself a little less… evolved,” he could be heard in voiceover.

Throughout the trailer, his CGI monkey version could be seen experiencing ups-and-downs.

The forthcoming film has been directed by Michael Gracey, and written by  Gracey, Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole.

The biopic film was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier in September.

Better Man is scheduled to release on December 26, 2024.


Amanda Abbington makes surprising revelation about 'Strictly' contestants
Amanda Abbington makes surprising revelation about 'Strictly' contestants
Lana Del Rey spill beans about her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey spill beans about her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?
Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?
Travis Kelce enjoys new role as game show presenter
Travis Kelce enjoys new role as game show presenter
Prince William, Kate Middleton share major update after Prince Harry UK departure
Prince William, Kate Middleton share major update after Prince Harry UK departure
'Ryan's Hope' star Ron Hale passes away at 78
'Ryan's Hope' star Ron Hale passes away at 78
‘Men in Black' director shares hilarious anecdote about Will Smith
‘Men in Black' director shares hilarious anecdote about Will Smith
Madonna hails Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Pérez' as 'masterpiece'
Madonna hails Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Pérez' as 'masterpiece'