‘Better Man' trailer features most unexpected protagonist

A new trailer of the upcoming biopic film based on Robbie Williams shows the leading role in most unexpected avatar.



Titled as Better Man, the trailer showed the CGI monkey version of Williams in the lead role, played by Jonno Davies via motion capture technology.

The film showcases the 90s singer’s journey to fame, and his decades in the spotlight.

The movie will also cover the Angels singer's “meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence”, as quoted by Paramount Pictures.

The clip features a voiceover from Williams who says, “I know what you’re thinking. What’s with the monkey?”

“I’m Robbie Williams. I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I’ve always seen myself a little less… evolved,” he could be heard in voiceover.

Throughout the trailer, his CGI monkey version could be seen experiencing ups-and-downs.

The forthcoming film has been directed by Michael Gracey, and written by Gracey, Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole.

The biopic film was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier in September.

Better Man is scheduled to release on December 26, 2024.



