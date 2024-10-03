Timothée Chalamet shocked fans with 'unrecognizable look' for new biopic

Timothée Chalamet looked unrecognizable with a mustache and slicked-back hair as he transformed into a 1950s ping-pong player Marty Reisman for a new film.

The Dune actor returned to his childhood home in the Big Apple as he was sighted on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, he was looking worlds away from his usual trendy self as he shot the upcoming film, which is called Marty Supreme.

Moreover, for the tense-looking scenes, Timothée, who stars as late ping-pong player Marty, turned back time once again in a brown pin-striped suit.

Additionally, his two-piece featured a double-breasted blazer with oversized lapels, which he layered over an off-white shirt.

As per the publication, while adding a pop of color, the Wonka star was the epitome of 1950s chic as he accessorized with a pale blue skinny tie and some circular glasses.

Furthermore, in the scenes, Chalamet was spotted stepping out of an iconic glossy black Hudson Hornet, which can now be sold at auction for up to £100,000.

As per the outlet, soon after, the Call Me By Your Name actor, who recently transformed into Bob Dylan, was spotted screaming in to the car window while it was being driven away and he then continued his rampage down the streets of New York while he angrily clenched his fists outside a theatre hall.

It is worth mentioning that the new Josh Safdie picture is a project set within the ping-pong culture of the 1950s.