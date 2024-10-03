Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on 'Nonsense' outros during tour

Sabrina Carpenter finally talked about Nonsense outros on her Short N’ Sweet Tour.



These outros, where Carpenter improvised new lyrics based on the moment, became a fan favourite during her shows, especially from her performances during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

However, during the opening of her latest tour, fans were surprised when they noticed the screen behind Carpenter glitched and displayed a message.

It read, "We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties," instead of the usual outro. This led to speculations about the end of Nonsense outros.

Therefore, in an interview with Times magazine, the Please Please Please songstress herself addressed the change, saying, "The extreme ‘it’s over forever’ is just not in my repertoire."

She explained that while the outros won’t be part of her current tour, they could make a comeback in the future.

"Maybe I’ll feel random one day and bring it back. [But] that was for that album, for that era. You’ve got to keep a thing good," the Espresso hitmaker said.