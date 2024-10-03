Jake Bongiovi treats fans with glimpse into his wedding with Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi shared a glimpse into his wedding with Millie Bobby Brown while Matthew Modine reportedly officiating the wedding of his Stranger Things costar.

In the image, Modine, who played the role of Dr. Martin Brenner (AKA 'Papa') opposite Brown, in the hit Netflix series, wore a black jacket over a white shirt and black pants for the special occasion.

Moreover, while standing tall under the floral wedding arch, Modine smiled as Bongiovi read out his vows to his bride during the May wedding.

In regards to this, Modine joked in Bongiovi’s comment section, “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??”

Additionally, the outdoor wedding also featured large white flower beds along the aisle as guests looked on to watch the ceremony, as per People’s reports.



Furthermore, Bongiovi’s carousel included a snap of him and Brown smiling at the camera as the actress sat on an armchair, while Bongiovi perched on the edge.

In the carousel post, the pair was also snapped sharing a kiss before a black and white photo featured Bongiovi appearing to get ready.

It is worth mentioning that the proud husband then included a photo of himself standing between his father Jon Bon Jovi and Brown’s father Robert Brown and he wrote in the caption, “Forever and always, your husband.

As per the publication, Brown also shared a carousel of wedding photos. After including snaps of the couple, she concluded the post with a solo shot of her blowing bubble gum while wearing a chic silk mini-dress.

As far as the pair is concerned, romance rumors between Brown and Bongiovi first sparked in June 2021 after he shared a selfie with Brown on Instagram and by November of 2021 Brown confirmed their relationship by posting a blurry photo of the pair.