Travis Kelce raises curtains on his school performance

Travis Kelce is making some fun confessions about his time in school.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, recently revealed his best and worst subjects in school as he spoke to Extra after his debut as a show host on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Travis revealed that he was "one of those kids that tested rather high" in school but was "playing sports more than studying."



However, the NFL star added that his forte was more "STEM, science, math, things like that,” while the game show was more based on history.

"I just stay in there. But any history questions, I'm like, 'I don't know if anybody knows that,' and sure enough, everybody does but me," he joked.

Travis, however, pointed to his brother, Monday Night Countdown commentator, and retired player Jason Kelce as more competent to compete, being the "very studious" one back in school.

"He was an honours student," Kelce revealed. "He tested well and all that and everything. He decided to be in all advanced classes. I was like 'that's too much homework for me.' But yeah, Jason, I think he would do pretty good [on the show]."

The football player-and-actor, when confirmed as the host of the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? spinoff in April, shared that he "grew up loving game shows."

"I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity? The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining." he said.

"I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up," his statement continued.