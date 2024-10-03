Jon Bon Jovi makes it to his high school 'Hall of Fame class'

Jon Bon Jovi just went back to high school!

The 62-year-old iconic rocker, who visited his alma mater, Sayreville War Memorial High School, was invited for the dedication ceremony of the newly renamed Jon Bon Jovi Performing Arts Center.

As per ABC 7, the Bon Jovi band’s front man went back to the institute where he finished his junior and senior years after studying for two years at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Bed of Roses singer uploaded a carousel of images that featured his pictures and a rather lengthy caption.

"So humbled that Sayreville High named their performing arts center yesterday," he wrote.

Jovi, who has been officially inducted into the school's hall of fame, further wrote, "It was great to see him and the future of Sayreville ...Once a Bomber always a Bomber...”

Additionally, Sayreville War Memorial High School also took to their social media platforms to announce that they had renamed their music suite as Jon Bon Jovi Music Suite.

"In honor of his induction into the high school's Hall of Fame class, Bon Jovi donated a brand new, state of the art, recording studio to the HS performing arts department and well as a commemorative t-shirt," the post’s caption read.

"We are so grateful for his donations and the students and staff will remember this day forever," the school added, noting that the singer "was also gracious enough to participate in a question and answer segment with our students, and take pictures and sign autographs,” they further noted.