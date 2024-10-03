Todd Phillips details working with 'really funny' Joaquin Phoenix on 'Joker 2'

Todd Phillips, the director of the upcoming thriller, Joker: Folie à Deux explained how the main leads, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga remained “really funny and normal” on set.

“I know that people always think actors are method actors,” the 53-year-old director told PEOPLE magazine, adding, “I personally don't even know what it means when people say that because I've never seen that on any movie.”

Phillips acknowledged that the film was set to have disturbing material and speaking of Phoenix, who played the titular character, the director stated that it “could be as dark as he is in some of these scenes. And I say, ‘Cut,’ and he comes over and tells me a joke about something totally nothing to do with it, and we're just laughing on the floor.”

He continued, “Now, that's my experience with Joaquin. He might be different on another movie, but my experience is that's how he's been.”

Additionally, Lady Gaga, who portrays the infamous Harleen “Lee” Quinzel or Harley Quinn, also spoke to PEOPLE, saying that she “didn’t really” drop the character’s energy even after the shoot ended, adding, “I mean, I didn't bring her home with me,” she says. But “you fall in love with the characters that you play. I always have, anyway.”