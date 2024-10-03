Photo: Selena Gomez enjoys working with Steve Martin: Source

Selena Gomez is reportedly having a great life despite her medical issues.

The songstress, who is now starring in Only Murders in the Building, a comedy-drama created by Steve Martin and Martin Short, is feeling great after shifting her energies on career development once again.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Selena loves working with Steve and Martin.”

They went on to claimed “they’ve taught her so much” during their time together.

“It’s so fun to watch them interact and they get a kick out of working with her and treat her as an equal,” the source also added.

This comes after Selena, Steve and Martin recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote season 4 of their hit crime comedy.

During this chat, the Emilia Perez actress also admitted, “I have so much fun working with these guys.”

She also quipped at the time, “I love when the director tells Steve and Marty what to do because then I have to repeat it to them about 20 percent louder.”