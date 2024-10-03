Charlie Puth admits his music at wedding made him 'embarrassed'

Charlie Puth just revealed the very specific request he had on his wedding day.

As he promoted his latest Roku Original series, The Charlie Puth Show, during his latest appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the artist revealed the wish he had for his special day.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer took a question from a fan who asked the musician how he, his newly wed bride and their closest friends as well as family celebrated the nuptial.

“Christian in Oklahoma City says, 'Congrats on getting married, double exclamation point. Did the DJ play any of your songs at the reception?'” he read.

“No, Christian. I specifically asked no Charlie Puth music played at my — our wedding. That'll make me embarrassed,” the “We Don't Talk Anymore” Puth revealed, stating how he noticed his wish did disappoint a few people.

“But I could tell that the band wanted to. They were, because we're all musicians,” he added, further noting, “I got my drink in hand. I'm married. That's the happiest I've ever been. And they're all looking at me with their horns, and they're like you want us to, you want us to do a little, a little ‘See You Again’ on the trumpet?”